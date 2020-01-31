Pensioner demands R37K refund after builder 'ran away with money'









A Lotus River pensioner is demanding her money back after a builder allegedly “ran away” with her money. Cape Town - A Lotus River pensioner is demanding her money back after a builder allegedly “ran away” with her money. Amiena Salie, 68, says she paid the builder, Yusuf Elliot, 61, from Boeta YU Home Improvements, R37 500, but he left her with a half-built structure. “I contracted him in September and he told me the job would only take a week to complete,” Amiena says. “He was supposed to build me a 3x9 vibracrete house with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen fitted with electrical and plumbing. “He gave me a quote of R37 500, and I deposited the money in his wife’s bank account.”

She says the money was inheritance from her late husband and she wanted to build a separate entrance to serve as an income for her.

“The roof has not been completed, there are no doors, no plumbing and no electrical.

“I told him he cannot run from the law and he told me ‘jy’s j*s’.

“I want all my money back so I can get someone else to finish the place.

“I have taken him to the small claims court. Our next court date is in March,” Amiena adds.

However, Elliott says Amiena is talking nonsense and the only reason he didn’t finish the job is because she couldn’t pay him.

“They applied and signed for a 3x9 and I said it was going to change. I had quoted them R37 500 and R3 200 amounting to R42 000.

“They didn’t have the money for me to complete the job. I need an extra R3 000 to complete the job. They were so rude. I am willing to finish the job but I need the money to finish it.”

But Amiena says, “Hy blerrie lieg!” (He is lying) and wants her money back.

