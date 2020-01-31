Cape Town - A Lotus River pensioner is demanding her money back after a builder allegedly “ran away” with her money.
Amiena Salie, 68, says she paid the builder, Yusuf Elliot, 61, from Boeta YU Home Improvements, R37 500, but he left her with a half-built structure.
“I contracted him in September and he told me the job would only take a week to complete,” Amiena says.
“He was supposed to build me a 3x9 vibracrete house with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen fitted with electrical and plumbing.
“He gave me a quote of R37 500, and I deposited the money in his wife’s bank account.”