People slated for posting videos on social media of decapitated biker

Cape Town – A young biker from Strandfontein was decapitated in a tragic accident along Spine Road yesterday. Gruesome videos taken at the scene show where the bike apparently crashed into a vibracrete fence on the side of the road. The man’s head lay 20 metres away from his body on a grass patch near his mangled bike. Vibracrete slabs of the Strandfontein sport field were knocked out and pieces of the black and green bike littered the scene. Community Police Forum chairperson Sandy Schuter says they were alerted to the accident shortly after 11am, where they found the deceased biker and a traumatised elderly couple driving a VW Golf. “It was a terrible scene and when we got there we found the old couple visibly upset,” says Schuter.

“It is not clear what led up to the accident, but when the emergency services arrived on scene on the corners of Spine Road and Trafalgar Drive, the couple were found in their car completely traumatised and paramedics checked if they had injuries.

“The young man from Strandfontein died on the scene and a police officer said a prayer for him.”

She says due to the gruesome nature, they advised the biker’s family to stay away from the body.

She lambasted people who took videos of the scene before paramedics arrived and shared them on social media.

“I am calling on people to show some kindness to the grieving family and desist from this. People are so callous, they don’t think of the secondary trauma they are causing the family.”

SAPS didn't respond to enquiries.

Daily Voice