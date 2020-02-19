Cape Town – The man deemed a person of interest over the disappearance of Tazne van Wyk, from Ravensmead in Elsies River, has appeared in the Cradock Magistrate's Court on a charge of kidnapping.
Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that the 54-year-old Moydine Pangarker had appeared in court on Tuesday and is being brought to Cape Town.
Police could not confirm whether the kidnapping charge related to the disappearance of Tazne, who has not been found yet.
"Moydine Pangarker made a court appearance yesterday in Craddock on a charge of kidnapping following his arrest the previous day.
"He is currently en route to Cape Town, where he will make a court appearance at a later stage. Tazne van Wyk (8) is yet to be found and the circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation," Van Wyk said.