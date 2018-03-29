Anthony "Peter" Jacobs is the new boss of the Crime Intelligence division in the South African Police Service. Picture: Tracey Adams/ANA

In an announcement on Thursday afternoon, police minister Bheki Cele said Jacobs, the former head of crime intelligence in the Western Cape province, takes up his new role immediately as lieutenant-general.

The crime intelligence division of police has been hit by several scandals including that senior officers committing fraud and corruption, and that security clearances had been falsified.

Cele also announced the appointment of two other national divisional commissioners and provincial commissioner.

Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikile is the new head of the SAPS detective services while Lieutenant-General Samson Shitlabane is the new national boss of protection and security services.

Lieutenant-General Moeletsi Sempe is the new top cop in the Free State province.

African News Agency/ANA