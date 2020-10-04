Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday

Much to the relief of South African motorists, fuel prices are dropping on Wednesday.

As of midnight on Tuesday, the price of petrol 95 octane, both unleaded (ULP) and lead replacement (LRP), will drop by 32c/l, while the price of petrol 93 octane, both ULP and LRP, will drop by 23c/l, the Department of Energy said on Sunday.

The wholesale price of diesel 0.005 percent sulphur will drop by 93c/l and diesel 0.05 percent sulphur will drop by 90c/l.

The single maximum national retail price (SMNRP) of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 101c/l, and the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin by 76c/l. The maximum retail price for PLGas will drop by 20c/kg.

The lower fuel prices were due to the average international product prices for petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin decreasing during the period under review (August 28 to October 1), and the rand appreciating, on average, against the US dollar during the same period, the department said.