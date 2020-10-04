Petrol and diesel prices to drop on Wednesday
Much to the relief of South African motorists, fuel prices are dropping on Wednesday.
As of midnight on Tuesday, the price of petrol 95 octane, both unleaded (ULP) and lead replacement (LRP), will drop by 32c/l, while the price of petrol 93 octane, both ULP and LRP, will drop by 23c/l, the Department of Energy said on Sunday.
The wholesale price of diesel 0.005 percent sulphur will drop by 93c/l and diesel 0.05 percent sulphur will drop by 90c/l.
The single maximum national retail price (SMNRP) of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 101c/l, and the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin by 76c/l. The maximum retail price for PLGas will drop by 20c/kg.
The lower fuel prices were due to the average international product prices for petrol, diesel, and illuminating paraffin decreasing during the period under review (August 28 to October 1), and the rand appreciating, on average, against the US dollar during the same period, the department said.
The Department announced the following changes:
* Petrol: both grades of 93 (ULP and LRP) to decrease by 23c
* Petrol: both grades of 95 to decrease by 32c
* Diesel: 0.05% to decrease by 90c
* Diesel: 0.005% to decrease by 93c
* Illuminating Paraffin: to decrease by R1.01
Currently, 95 Octane Unleaded petrol retails at R14.48 at the coast and R15.16 inland, where the slightly cheaper 93 ULP retails at R14.89.
