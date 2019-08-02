Motorists can expect to pay 11 cents more for a litre of petrol come next Wednesday, while diesel users are set to experience some relief. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - Motorists can expect to pay 11 cents more for a litre of petrol come next Wednesday, while diesel users are set to experience some relief. In a statement on Friday, the Central Energy Fund attributed the fuel price increase to a rise in the international oil price coupled with volatility in Rand/Dollar exchange rate.

The price of diesel is set to decrease by 14 cents a litre while the wholesale and retail cost of paraffin decreases by two cents per litre.

The AA expects the oil price volatility to continue due to a mixture of factors, including political instability in the Middle East, OPEC output restrictions, US inventory levels and a possible demand plateau in the medium term.

African News Agency (ANA) and IOL