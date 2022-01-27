Philippi and Browns Farm to be without water tomorrow, January 28

The department says it will be conducting a test shutdown to prepare for maintenance on a faulty valve on the Faure bulk water supply line in the area.

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town’s Water and Sanitation Department has warned residents in Philippi and Browns Farm to prepare for water supply disruptions tomorrow, January 28.

This test run is in anticipation of planned maintenance from February 11 –13 when the replacement of the faulty isolation valve will be performed.

“Areas affected by the shutdown, during both periods, will include the Browns Farm and Philippi area. Residents can expect a reduction in the water pressure or the possible disruption to their water supply due to the shutdown” the City said.

“Residents are advised to prepare by storing water in clean, sealed containers in advance, and ensure that their taps are left closed during this period to prevent any water loss and/or water damage when the supply is restored. A water tanker will be on standby in the area to provide water, where required, for domestic use.