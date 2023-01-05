Philippi shacks catch fire after power is restored after load shedding

Cape Town - Another fire tragedy has hit Polar Park 1 in Philippi, Cape Town. It is believed that the fire was started when electricity was being restored in the area after load shedding blackouts.

The fire comes after a busy week for fire and rescue services who had to assist in a mission after a fire in Philippi recently. According to community members in Philippi, there was scheduled load shedding between 12pm and 2pm when the shacks caught fire. They said as soon as power was restored, many shacks caught alight. One of the fire victims who lost everything during the fire blaze, 40-year-old Samkelo Sokweni, said that he was just relaxing during load shedding and after few minutes of power coming back, he was then alerted that fire had started.

“Within two or three minutes I heard that there was fire and was already starting to see the smoke.” “I had only three minutes just to save my life and only managed to get couple of documents because I couldn’t manage to get all my stuff so I have lost almost everything and this is where my house was,” he said pointing to where his shack used to be. “It is fortunate that my kids are not here they are at home for the holidays and I am alone at the moment,” he said.

Disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers teams are currently onsite as firefighters are busy putting out the blaze. Meanwhile earlier this week, thousands were left destitute following three devastating shack fires that ripped through informal settlements such as Phola Park, Imizamo Yethu and Dunoon. Many have started rebuilding their homes salvaging what they can after the blaze.

