CAPE TOWN - Police in St Helena Bay on the Cape West Coast on Wednesday appealed for help in tracking down a four-year-old boy who was reported missing by his father on Tuesday. Kungawa Mazembe was last seen by his father playing in the street outside his house in Melkbos Street, Laingville, in St Helena Bay at around 10am.

"At the time of his disappearance Kungawa was wearing a blue track top, jeans and grey gum boots," said police spokesman Sergeant George Mjiwu.

"He was reported missing by his father yesterday at 19:00 at St Helena Bay SAPS."

Anyone with information on the Kungawa's whereabouts is urged to contact warrant officer Barnard on 082 522 1011 or Crime Stop on 086000 10111.

