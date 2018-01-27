Cape Town - African prints and bold colours were the order of the day on the red carpet at Cape Town's most prestigious horse racing event.
The Sun Met is held at Kenilworth Racecourse, and is seen as one of the premier events on the South African social calendar.
A-list celebrities from across Mzansi rubbed shoulders with punters in a day filled with bubbly, high fashion, gourmet food and top class entertainment.
The Sun Met's main race over 2000m sees 18 of the country’s best racehorses compete for R5 million in prize money, but the race itself is just the cherry on top of a very glamorous cake for most fashionistas.
IOL