Afro-centric themes dominated outfit styles at this year's Sun Met. Pictured here are: Justine du Preez, Zikhona Gwadiso, Kudzai King, Charles Samuels and George Xolisa Figlan. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
Afro-centric themes dominated outfit styles at this year's Sun Met. Pictured here are: Justine du Preez, Zikhona Gwadiso, Kudzai King, Charles Samuels and George Xolisa Figlan. Picture: Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
Cynthia Jonas shows off her African-themed outfit by Khosi Nkosi from YDE. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
Cynthia Jonas shows off her African-themed outfit by Khosi Nkosi from YDE. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
Phoebe Vosloo donned a hat from Gert van Eeden to round off her outfit at this year's Sun Met at Kenilworth Racecourse. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA
Phoebe Vosloo donned a hat from Gert van Eeden to round off her outfit at this year's Sun Met at Kenilworth Racecourse. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA
Retha Lethoko from Johannesburg in a dress by Forever New. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
Retha Lethoko from Johannesburg in a dress by Forever New. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
Cape Town - African prints and bold colours were the order of the day on the red carpet at Cape Town's most prestigious horse racing event.

The Sun Met is held at Kenilworth Racecourse, and is seen as one of the premier events on the South African social calendar.

A-list celebrities from across Mzansi rubbed shoulders with punters in a day filled with bubbly, high fashion, gourmet food and top class entertainment.

International model Mala Bryan on the red carpet at the Sun Met. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo

Kudzai King in a red flower print suit. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
Singer/songwriter Lady X, in a dress she made herself. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
Radio and TV personality Zoe Brown shows off her outfit on the red carpet at Kenilworth Racecourse. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
Celebrity Minnie Dlamini sizzled in red. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo

Gavin Matseke on the red carpet at the Sun Met. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
Sane Mathe in a dress by B. Mashilo Designs. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
Queen Makhubela made a statement in red at Kenilworth Racecourse. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
Nkosi Ngcobo was dressed by Phoeze Collection. Picture Ian Landsberg/ANA Photo
The Sun Met's main race over 2000m sees 18 of the country’s best racehorses compete for R5 million in prize money, but the race itself is just the cherry on top of a very glamorous cake for most fashionistas.

IOL