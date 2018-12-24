Cape Town - A Cape Town motorist has been charged with drunk driving, reckless and negligent driving and attempted murder, Mayco member JP Smith said in a statement. This comes after the suspect refused to stop at a roadblock in Du Noon and sped off.

After a high-speed chase and nearly knocking over a traffic officer, the suspect collided with a heavy-duty articulated truck.

Smith said that there were no serious injuries.

The suspect was one of 95 suspects arrested by the Cape Town Traffic Service in the last four days, according to Smith.

"This incident could so easily have been avoided, but instead one bad decision to drive under the influence set in motion a chain of bad decisions that nearly cost people their lives.

"We can’t win the war on drunk driving and the devastating consequences with enforcement only. People need to start taking responsibility for their actions," Smith said.

