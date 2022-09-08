PICS & VIDEO: Cops nab five after armed robbery in Cape Town CBD

Cape Town - Law enforcement agencies reacted quickly after they were alerted about a business robbery in the Cape Town CBD on Thursday morning. According to the mayoral committee member for safety and security in the City of Cape Town, Alderman JP Smith, all law enforcement agencies reacted to the incident.

Smith said officials received information about an armed robbery in progress at a camera retail store. “All services between SAPS, Traffic Services, Metro Police, and Law Enforcement responded to the location and were able to arrest one of the groups. “Information was gained from another group that had already fled the scene and resources deployed,” Smith said.

Five suspects were caught after a robbery in the Cape Town CBD. Picture: Supplied/ CoCT The second getaway vehicle was quickly intercepted along the N2 outbound where law enforcement agencies closed in on the suspects. Five suspects were caught after a robbery in the Cape Town CBD. Picture: Supplied/ CoCT “A second getaway vehicle was intercepted on the N2 shortly thereafter. Five suspects have been arrested, several firearms have been retrieved, along with stolen property,” Smith added. Five suspects were caught after a robbery in the Cape Town CBD. Picture: Supplied/ CoCT This resulted in chaos along the N2 outbound as the two left lanes were closed to traffic. Motorists passing the area could see the five suspects lying face down on the ground.

Five suspects were caught after a robbery in the Cape Town CBD. Picture: Supplied/ CoCT The suspects were intercepted driving a black light-duty vehicle. In the back officials confiscated laptops and cell phones, believed to have been stolen during the robbery. [email protected]

