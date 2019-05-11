Cape Town - Davidene Lucas was inconsolable as family and friends gathered for the funeral service of her 22-month-old son Orderick who was murdered just over a month ago. A large number of mourners gathered at the Teen Challenge Centre in Kleinvlei, Eersteriver, to say their final farewell to the little boy whose body was discovered in a stormwater drain a week after he disappeared on March 24.

On Friday Melvin Volkwyn, the man accused of kidnapping and murdering little Orderick, appeared in the Blue Down’s Magistrate’s Court for a bail application.

The exact cause of Orderick's death has not yet been made public.

An autopsy was conducted on April 3, one day after Orderick's body was found, according to a Forensic Pathology Services spokesperson.

"Visual identification was not possible and scientific identification was required. DNA was retained and submitted to the SAPS who were responsible for the identification," said Mark van der Heever.

Speaking to Independent Media earlier this week, grandmother Cecilia Lucas said the family, and especially Orderick's mother, are having a hard time coming to grips with the little boy's murder.

“Davidene can’t believe it and she has had a really tough time since seeing Orderick’s body for the first time since he went missing. She saw his body on Monday just before he was released to the funeral home in preparation for the funeral."

The toddler's murder has divided the community as many people believe that the suspect in police custody is not guilty.