Cape Town - The City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre said it had received numerous reports on Saturday of flooded roads and fallen trees following the heavy downpours and strong wind experienced late on Friday and overnight. The DRMC said that five informal structures in Freedom Farm, Valhalla Park were destroyed.

A tree that fell onto the overhead power line near Thornton Railway Station has since been removed by the City of Cape Town's Recreation and Parks. Power has since been restored.

The department had to use specialised equipment to remove five trees that were blown over in Woodbury Road, Kenwyn.

The city's electricity department is busy restoring power to the following areas after disruptions were reported:

Claremont

Portlands

Big Bay

Melkbos

Ravensmead

Plumstead

Pinelands

Athlone

Kensington

Silvertown

Thornton

Meadowridge

Hazendal

Bonteheuwel

Belgravia

Vredelust

Boston

Durbanville

Plumstead

Tamboerskloof

Maitland

Parow

Pinelands

Crawford

Grassy Park

Rylands

Heideveld.



Other City Departments are continuing with mopping up operations throughout the Metropole.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Cars pass through a flooded road in Gugulethu. Video: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Earlier on Saturday DRMC officials completed their assessment of a building reported to be collapsing in Bellville after the storm.

"It is a business building which appears to be unstable. The city building inspector has been activated and will provide feedback based on the completed assessment to the owner . No evacuation was required," the DRMC said in a statement.

African News Agency and IOL