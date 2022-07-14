PICS & VIDEO: Residents fuming as Sassa closes its Khayelitsha offices ‘without notice’

Cape Town – Hundreds were left stranded in the cold on Thursday after the Khayelitsha SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) office closed for renovations without prior notice. The Khayelitsha-based office serves thousands in and around the area and residents state that no specified date has been given as to when it would reopen.

Mothers with babies could be seen among the crowd queueing outside the gate of the offices in Julius Tsholo Street, Site B. A notice could be seen posted to the gate of the offices. Raldiyah Mniti from Macassar said she needs to be at the offices next week and when she saw the notice against the gate has left her worried that she may not get the help she needs.

“When we speak to the people (staff) they cannot speak to us. Where must we go now? We pay a lot of money for someone to bring us here. “So what now? What about the old people and the disability people?” she asked. Thandi Henkeman, Western Cape regional manager for Black Sash, a human rights organisation, said:

South Africa Cape Town 14-July-2022 Thousands of Khayelitsha residents making use of the Sassa facility in the area left in limbo as the facility is closing down today for renovations, for an unspecified period of time. Photographer Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency “We are at the Khayelitsha Sassa offices in light of the abrupt closure of the only Sassa offices servicing the area. “As Black Sash, we have concerns about the impact this has on the beneficiaries and community. “We also have concerns about the lack of communication or contingency plan to render a service to the community,” Henkeman said.

Dan Plato, the DA spokesperson for social development in the province, said he would be visiting the Sassa offices. Thousands of Khayelitsha residents making use of the Sassa facility in the area have been left in limbo as the facility is closing down today for renovations over an unspecified period of time. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) “This has left hundreds of residents stranded who rely on these offices for social services. “The building out of which Sassa operates in Khayelitsha is currently undergoing renovations.

“However, the Western Cape Department of Social Development, which operates from the same building, has made contingency plans to continue serving Khayelitsha residents through home visits during this period. “This raises the question of why Sassa has not done the same,” he said. Plato said the closure of these offices represented yet another long line of failures by Sassa in the area as for months residents have been complaining about long queues and waiting hours.

“It is an indictment on Sassa that the most vulnerable, especially those with disabilities and the elderly, had to make trips to the office today without any warning about the office’s closure. “At a time at which the rising cost of living has made the social security net more vital than ever, Sassa continues to drop the ball,” Plato said. He has called on Sassa to account for its failures not only to government but to the people it serves.

Plato stated that he will be demanding answers from the agency on behalf of stranded beneficiaries. “We must ensure that the social security net is in safe hands, and that grant recipients are not left high and dry by incompetence and uncaring attitudes,” he added. [email protected]