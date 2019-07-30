Cape Town - He may have missed Mandela Day, but American singer Tevin Campbell was definitely a hit when he did his 67 minutes for Madiba by visiting the Red Cross Children's Hospital this week.
A visibly moved Campbell said his was his first visit to a children's hospital and commended staff on the "great work" they are doing.
Tevin hopes that his visit will assist the hospital's trust in getting more exposure for their fundraising campaigns.
One of the stops on his tour of the facility was RX Radio, the hospital's inhouse radio station which is hosted by patients, where he treated members of the media to an a capella performance of one of his hits.
The Brown Eyed Girl hitmaker has been in the Mother City for more than a week. Over the past weekend Campbell and a host of local singers celebrated the 10th anniversary of Marmalade Productions with a concert at Grand West Casino.
Commenting on the concert, Tevin said he was blown away by the "reception he received from fans. He praised the local artists who performed on the same stage, singling out Cape Flats-born opera singer and former SA’s Got Talent winner James Bhemjee.
"Someone sang Ave Maria and I just ran out of my dressing room asking, 'who is that?' ... The Ave Maria blew me away".
Campbell, who is a regular visitor to Cape Town joked that he may retire in the city where he says he is always treated exceptionally well.IOL