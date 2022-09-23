PICS & VIDEO: Two people seriously injured after gas explosion at Woodstock superette

Cape Town – Residents in Woodstock were shocked after an explosion in the area later on Thursday evening. The incident, believed to be a gas explosion took place at a local superette on the corners of Victoria and Plein Roads.

Two people were seriously injured during the incident. Residents and onlookers stood in shock as debris was strewn across the road and firefighters battled to contain the blaze before it spread. Public safety officer from Byers Security Solutions, Allan Swartz said he heard the blast while conducting his patrols.

“I heard the blast. I was on the corners of Church and Albert Roads when I heard my colleague radio our control room saying there was a fire at one of the shops here on the corners of Victoria and Plein Streets. “On my arrival I saw a lot of people standing around. Approaching the shop I saw a lot of flames and the blast coming from the shop behind it. Commercial fire and explosion in Woodstock. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) “There was one guy coming from the shop that was injured in the process. I don’t know of any other injuries,” he said.

According to mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith who confirmed the incident, several secondary explosions also took place shortly afterwards. “The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service responded with numerous appliances including an aerial appliance in use two jets and two BA (breathing apparatus) sets in use. A superette on the corner of Victoria and Plein Street Woodstock. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) Two injuries have been reported at this stage, with two patients who sustained burn wounds. Metro Rescue, ambulance, and Metro structural vehicle on scene.

“The two adult male patients, condition code red, sustained 70% to 100% burn wounds and were taken to Groote Schuur Hospital,” Smith said. One of the men injured in the explosion is the owner of the affected shop. A superette on the corner of Victoria and Plein Street Woodstock. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) He said at the time, all services were on scene and road closures were immediately put in place in the vicinity.

“The cause of the explosions is unknown at this stage. Further details will be released as they become known. “Councillor Ian McMahon reported that it is the shop next to Sheltchs BBQ. “A building inspector was dispatched but could not serve a Section 12 as the owner (of the store) was taken to hospital,” Smith said.

Staff from the solid waste department were on the scene to clear the roadway of the debris. The spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Service, Jermaine Carelse told IOL the cause of the explosion is not known at this stage but an investigation is under way. [email protected]