Cape Town - Drought-stricken Cape Town was lashed by heavy rains overnight, leading to widespread localised flooding in areas around the metropole.

The weather service had predicted thunderstorms and heavy rains while the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management had been placed on standby in the event of flooding and other emergencies.

And the weather did not disappoint as thunderous showers fell throughout Wednesday night.

A senior City official said on Thursday: "We have got numerous roads that are flooded there are too many to mention. Motorists to please take caution on the roads this morning."

Traffic Alert: #Flooding at Victoria Rd & N2, Somerset West. All eastbound lanes flooded before the N2 intersection. pic.twitter.com/xjhdfZDzdg — Victoria Park Neighbourhood (@VPNHW) April 26, 2018

Charlotte Powell of the City's Disaster Risk Management, said: "Flooding has been reported mostly in urban areas across the metropole, due to blocked drains and limited run-off capacity. Informal settlements in low lying areas have been affected."

She said roadways in Somerset West and parts of the N1 and N2 highways had been flooded.

"No emergency sheltering has been activated,"she added. "Disaster Management officers, together with other City Services are busy making assessments and stand by crews have been activated."

African News Agency/ANA