Cape Town - A train was set alight between Kentemade and Century City Railway stations on Saturday evening in Cape Town, said the City of Cape Town Safety and Security Services. At 7pm on Saturday night it was reported that six carriages and one motor coach had been destroyed.

On January 16 one of the motor coaches of a train stationed overnight in the Retreat yard was destroyed.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott confirmed and said one of the motor coaches of a train stabled overnight was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday evening.

Scott said the fire was reported shortly before 10pm and brought under control soon after.