Picture: City of Cape Town Safety and Security Services
Cape Town - A train was set alight between Kentemade and Century City Railway stations on Saturday evening in Cape Town, said the City of Cape Town Safety and Security Services.

At 7pm on Saturday night it was reported that six carriages and one motor coach had been destroyed.

On January 16 one of the motor coaches of a train stationed overnight in the Retreat yard was destroyed. 

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott confirmed and said one of the motor coaches of a train stabled overnight was destroyed by a fire on Wednesday evening.

Scott said the fire was reported shortly before 10pm and brought under control soon after.

"No injuries were reported," she said. 
A train was set alight Kentemade and Century City Railway stations. Video: City of Cape Town Safety and Security Services

Regional manager Richard Walker was on-site and commended City Fire and Rescue Services and Metrorail response teams for their quick and efficient response.

In recent years, Cape Town commuters have been subjected to train delays and service cancellations due to infrastructure vandalism and several arson attacks.

In December last year, the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) appealed to the public to help confirm the identity of the four suspects captured on security cameras in the “act” of train arson at Cape Town Station.

* This is a developing story