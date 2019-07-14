Photo: SAPS

CapeTown - Members of the police anti-gang unit (AGU) have arrested a teenager and three men and seized illegal firearms and ammunition at a home in Muizenberg in Cape Town, Western Cape police said on Sunday. Members of the AGU committed to removing illegal firearms and ammunition acted on information they received on Saturday afternoon, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

The officers proceeded to an address in Irene street, Hillview, Muizenberg. Upon their arrival at the address they searched the premises and found two unlicensed firearms and an assortment of ammunition.

A 16-year-old teenager and three men, aged 19,22, and 29, were arrested and were expected to appear in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court once charged, Rwexana said.

Photo: SAPS

Western Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula assured the community that the South African Police Service (SAPS) members would continue to remove unlicensed firearms and ammunition from communities and bring the perpetrators to book.

Photo: SAPS

Members of the police anti-gang unit (AGU) have arrested a teenager and three men and seized illegal firearms and ammunition at a home in Muizenberg in Cape Town. Photo: SAPS

In an unrelated incident, two suspects had been arrested in Nyanga would appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition following their arrest by provincial intervention unit officers based in Nyanga, Rwexana said.

In an unrelated incident, two suspects were arrested in Nyanga and would appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. Photo: SAPS

The police officers were performing crime prevention duties on the corner of Emms Drive and Govan Mbeki Road when they received information about a suspicious vehicle. They spotted the vehicle and upon searching it, they recovered two unlicensed firearms and ammunition. They arrested two suspects, Rwexana said.

African News Agency (ANA)