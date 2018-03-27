Cape Town - Sports clubs in Bonteheuwel were dealt a crippling blow after heartless skelms destroyed their clubhouses at the weekend.

On Sunday morning, members arrived at the complex known as “The White House” at the Metropolitan sports complex to find all their belongings including balls, jerseys and trophies had been stolen, and one skelm even had the audacity to k** on the floor.

Lindsay Davids, chairperson of the Metropolitan Municipal Facility Management Committee, says at this stage the soccer clubs may have to cancel their upcoming tournament in April as skelms also ripped out copper pipes, flooding the entire complex.

“It has taken us two days to just get rid of the water. They basically destroyed the building by ripping out the pipes because the whole place flooded and now there is no water for the teams to drink or to shower,” he says.

“They stole the club’s jerseys and all the equipment used for training.”

Davids says various clubs use the building and the fields and the weekend soccer matches attract hundreds of Bonteheuwel children.

The skelms stole all the silver trophies, a television, an entire kitchen sink and even free condoms.

The committee says the complex has been targeted in the past by an alleged members of the Stupa Boys gang, who are former club members.

Davids says the cables leading to the floodlights were also stolen and this means training can only happen during the day now.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie called on the community to come forward with information.

“It is absolutely disgusting because these people are vandalising and stealing from their own community. People need to step forward and provide information so we can catch the varke and make an example of them,” he says.

“The security guards were removed two months ago due to budget constraints and we are waiting for the introduction of safety officers at sites like this.”

The committee is now appealing for donations of balls, equipment, jerseys and bibs among other things to help the clubs get back on their feet.

If you would like to help, call Davids on 082 781 8817.

Daily Voice