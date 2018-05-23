There were multiple reports of gunshots being fired when Parkwood residents clashed with law enforcement officers after they were evicted from a field along Cape Town's M5 highway on Wednesday.

Witnesses on the scene say they saw a number of different weapons being fired.

Earlier in the day, the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement unit demolished 11 illegal structures erected on vacant land adjacent to the highway. Angry residents took to the streets, throwing stones at police and other law enforcement agencies.

More than a dozen people were arrested and will appear in court on charges of public violence.

The protests forced the closure of Prince George Drive in both directions between Dick Burton Road and De Waal roads.

Wednesday's protest comes after days of unrest in the area where unhappy residents, many of them backyard dwellers, last week demanded land our houses.

