CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers on Tuesday handed over 100 title deeds to residents of Grabouw and Villiersdorp in the Overberg region. According to the department, the residents, 21 from Villersdorp and 79 from Pineview in Grabouw, have been living in their homes since pre-1994 and had never received full ownership of their homes.

Simmers said: “Today is a joyous occasion for these 100 residents, as they finally have full ownership of their homes. It was particularly pleasing to hand over title deeds to 76-year-old Mary Damons and Isak Hendricks, 79, and his wife Aletta, 74, at their homes. Seeing their gratitude and emotions, once again reminded me why we must accelerate the handover of title deeds to our residents.”

He added: “I’d like to commend the Theewaterskloof Municipality, as over the last two months they’ve ensured that just under 200 people in their municipal area could receive title deeds. In September, 120 residents in Caledon and 77 from Tesselaarsdal also became full owners.”

African News Agency (ANA)