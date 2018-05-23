Cape Town - Drought-stricken Cape Town welcomed rains which fell on Thursday morning, with predictions of even heavier showers later in the day.

The City of Cape Town on Thursday morning said that no incidents have been reported to their Disaster Operations Centre. This after the City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre on Wednesday warned of heavy rains over the city and the Overberg district, leading to flooding in areas.

In a statement, the City said the South African Weather Services had advised the City’s Disaster Risk Management Centre of heavy downpours on Thursday.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: "Urban areas could be affected with localised damage due to heavy rain leading to flash flooding. Heavy downpours are expected to be more intense during the course of the late morning into the afternoon."

The impact of heavy downpours, according to Powell, could lead to localised flooding of informal settlements, roads and low lying areas and bridges.

"Minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and localised mudslides and rock-falls could occur," Powell added.

City of Cape Town Services will be on standby to deal with the adverse weather conditions and members of the public are asked to contact 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone to report any incidents.

African News Agency/ANA