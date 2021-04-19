PICS: Cape Town fire – these are the areas firefighters are focusing on

Cape Town – The blaze on Table Mountain is still not under control due to powerful winds, says City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

Active firefighting is concentrated on the following areas: Vredehoek, Philip Kgosana Drive and UCT, with more than 150 firefighters and 32 firefighting appliances at work to try to control the blaze, Carelse said in a statement at 11.02am today. They are assisted by staff from TMNP, Working on Fire and the Volunteer Wildfire Services

Aerial firefighting support remains grounded due to the strong winds.

Four firefighters have been injured and are receiving medical treatment – two of the four are City firefighters, says Carelse.

Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Evacuations have taken place at UCT as well as the following locations in Vredehoek: Peppertree Road, Ministerial Estate, Disa Park and Mountain View complex. All schools in Vredehoek have been asked to evacuate.