PICS: Cape Town fire – these are the areas firefighters are focusing on
Cape Town – The blaze on Table Mountain is still not under control due to powerful winds, says City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.
Active firefighting is concentrated on the following areas: Vredehoek, Philip Kgosana Drive and UCT, with more than 150 firefighters and 32 firefighting appliances at work to try to control the blaze, Carelse said in a statement at 11.02am today. They are assisted by staff from TMNP, Working on Fire and the Volunteer Wildfire Services
Aerial firefighting support remains grounded due to the strong winds.
Four firefighters have been injured and are receiving medical treatment – two of the four are City firefighters, says Carelse.
Evacuations have taken place at UCT as well as the following locations in Vredehoek: Peppertree Road, Ministerial Estate, Disa Park and Mountain View complex. All schools in Vredehoek have been asked to evacuate.
Assessments are under way in Zonnebloem, added Carelse.
’’In the event of evacuation, please remember to take chronic medication, identity documents, passports, cash, cellphones, bottled water, non-perishable food, a set of clothing, blanket and toiletries,’’ said Carelse.
The City’s Air Quality Monitoring Unit has recorded very high levels of particulate matter (PM10 and PM 2.5) at the Foreshore Monitoring Station.
’’Asthmatics and other sensitive receptors with respiratory conditions are urged to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed, or alternatively leave the area if possible and to seek medical attention if respiratory distress is experienced
’’DRMC staff and volunteers are distributing donations from the public to command posts along the fire line,’’ said Carelse.
