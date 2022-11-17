PICS: Cape Town man arrested hours after filming a selfie-style video of him raping a dog

Cape Town - A Cape Town man is expected to appear in court soon on charges of bestiality after a video he posted of raping a dog went viral on social media. The 23-year-old man from Manenberg was arrested on Wednesday after filming and posting the sickening selfie-style video that same day.

According to the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse, the video made its way to the organisation after it was forwarded by concerned members of the community. A 23-year-old man from Manenberg has been arrested after he filmed himself raping a puppy. Photo: SPCA He said the SPCA immediately investigated the incident and, within hours, was able to trace the man to his home address in Manenberg, where the arrest was made. “Thanks to the full support of the Manenberg SAPS and the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement and Metro Police, the perpetrator of this heinous crime was arrested just hours after we received this sickening footage,” Pieterse said.

The raped dog is a puppy. Law enforcement officials arrested the man and detained him at the Manenberg police station. The SPCA filed criminal charges against him for bestiality in terms of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act 32 of 2007 and animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962, which makes it an offence to ill-treat, torture or terrify any animal.

“We also removed the victim, a small-breed, young dog, from the property. In addition to evidence of having suffered horrendous sexual abuse, the puppy was also confined to a small wooden box and forced to live in otherwise deplorable conditions,” Pieterse said. A 23-year-old man from Manenberg has been arrested after he filmed himself raping a puppy. Photo: SPCA The dog underwent a full veterinary assessment at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA and will remain in their care for safekeeping. “When one considers a crime of this nature, we must not forget that the link between gender-based violence (GBV) and animal abuse is highlighted,” Pieterse said.

