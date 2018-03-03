Cape Town - The Cape Town Pride 2018 Festival returned for its 16th annual outing under the theme “Love Happens Here” on Saturday. The pride parade started at noon at the Fan Walk at the beginning of Somerset Road and proceeded to Reddam Field at Green Point Urban Park.

The annual parade is known for its stunning costumes and exotic floats which showcase the talent and creative flair of the Mother City's LGBT community, and this year was no different. Participants turned out in droves to show off their outfits which ranged from the colourful to the outrageous. Lots of feathers, flesh and fairy wings were on display.

The large turnout at the event reflected the support for the LGBT community in cosmopolitan Cape Town and ensured a day filled with sunshine, fun and loads of laughs.

