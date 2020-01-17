Excessive winds left Capetonians clinging to street poles and railings in Civic Centre Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The SA Weather Service has warned Capetonians that the gale force winds will continue until Monday evening. The City’s of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre would like to remind the public to exercise extreme caution, adding that coastal areas are likely to be most affected.

The City’s of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre has issued safety tips:

• Be on the lookout for any flying or falling debris like tree branches, roof sheeting etc.

• Steer clear of making fires or using any other open flame where possible as the wind will increase the risk of fire

• And try as far as possible, to ensure the safe storage and securing of any items or materials around the home that could be caught up in the wind gusts

In case of an emergency, members of the public are urged to call the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone.