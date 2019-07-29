Thugs targeted the Fresh Stop store at Caltex garage, Airport City on Sunday. Picture supplied

Cape Town - Police are hunting for two brazen armed robbers who robbed a shop at the busy petrol station near the airport on Sunday. According to a manager, the two entered the Fresh Stop store at the Caltex garage at Airport City just after 6am and emptied the tills before fleeing.

A video of the heist at the garage situated on the corner of Borcherds Quarry Road and Montreal Drive has been making the rounds on social media, showing the crooks robbing the 24-hour shop.

According to staff, two of the tills were emptied of R1580 in total.

While the store remained open, traumatised staff who were on duty at the time were sent home and will receive counselling, the manager, who asked not to be named, told the Daily Voice.

Police are hunting for two brazen armed robbers who robbed a shop at the busy petrol station near the airport.

It’s understood that the thieves entered the store through the exit door which is nearest to the tills.

On the video, the suspects can be seen standing behind the counter emptying the tills, while threatening four staff members, who are looking on in shock behind them, with guns.

One runs out with a bag of cash. A few seconds later, the second suspect runs out of the store with the spooked staff.

“The robbery happened within a minute and just after 6am on Sunday,” explains the manager.

“Two men entered the shop, threatened the staff and emptied the tills before exiting the shop.

“Luckily they did not hurt any of the staff, but they managed to get away. They did not take anything else from the shop.”

Skelms took R1580 from the Airport City store

They believe the men had a car waiting on Borcherds Quarry Road, heading to Nyanga.

“We now have increased security to prevent this kind of thing from happening ever again.

“Our staff were sent home and will receive counselling to deal with this terrible experience they had.”

Police spokesman, Lieutenant-Colonel André Traut, confirms: “The circumstances surrounding a business robbery are being investigated following an incident at a garage in Airport Industria, Bishop Lavis (yesterday) morning at around 6am.

“Two suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after holding the staff at gunpoint. They are yet to be arrested.”

The Fresh Stop store at the Caltex garage

[email protected]

Daily Voice