Kenilworth - Police say an alleged drunk cop, who jumped a red robot and crashed into a Sniper Security vehicle, is yet to be arrested.

The incident took place in Doncaster Road, Kenilworth, outside Kenilworth Centre, on Sunday.

Sniper Security managing director Ridwaan Mathews says he was called to the scene just before 6am where he noticed the male officer, dressed in uniform and armed with his service pistol, being taken to Kingsbury Hospital for medical attention.

The officer is stationed at Ocean View Police Station.

Mathews says their Sniper vehicle had been crossing a green robot when the police van crashed into it after jumping a red traffic light.

The police officer allegedly lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a traffic control box, taking out the traffic light and the power box before smashing into a fence at Kenilworth Centre.

He says their armed response officer immediately called their control room and police.

“Within seconds, numerous Sniper vehicles were dispatched to the accident scene,” Mathews says.

“Within minutes the Sniper Armed Response Team Leader discovered that the policeman that caused the accident was not at his full senses and was smelling of alcohol.”

Mathews says he pulled over a female traffic cop who had passed the scene.

He says this officer tested the Sniper Security guard with a breathalyser and found that he had passed.

The traffic officer then went to Kingsbury Hospital where the allegedly drunk cop “failed his breathalyser test”.

The Daily Voice sent photos of the crash scene to police. However, police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says the case has not yet been registered.

“Claremont members confirmed that they were on the scene, but the accident happened in Wynberg area. A case of drunken driving was opened at Wynberg SAPS,” Van Wyk said.

Mathews says the delay may be because cops have yet to take a statement from his staff.

He claims the cop reeked of alcohol at the scene.

“I stopped a traffic official and she was extremely helpful and said she was going to test both parties involved in the accident,” he says.

“After my security officer passed his breathalyser test, we then had to go to Kingsbury Hospital with the traffic official to insist on the breathalyser test for the police member. The police member that caused the accident failed the breathalyser test.

“It was also discovered that the cop was from Ocean View SAPS and that Claremont police could not confirm what he was doing in the area.”

