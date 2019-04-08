CAPE TOWN - Five suspects have been arrested after they were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 45 grams of tik in Paarl and Goodwood, Western Cape police said on Monday. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut, said a 31-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested on Monday morning when members attached to the Major Offences Reaction Team reacted to a complaint of a shooting incident where a 74-year-old man was shot and wounded in Sterlitzia Street, Klein Nederburg, Paarl East.

“Upon their arrival in the area a search operation was conducted to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. This search operation led to the arrest of a 31-year-old male and a 34-year-old female who were found to be in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 45 grams of tik,” Traut said in a statement.

He said the suspects were expected to make a court appearance in Paarl on Monday to face the charges of possession of the unlicensed firearm and drugs while the circumstances surrounding the attempted murder were still under investigation.

In an unrelated case, members of Crime Intelligence arrested three men from Johannesburg on Sunday night for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 14 rounds of ammunition in Goodwood.

“Once charged, they too will make a court appearance to face a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Traut said.

African News Agency (ANA)