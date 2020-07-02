PICS: Fire contained after explosion rocks Milnerton refinery





Astron Energy South Africa confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the incident occurred at its Milnerton refinery at approximately 4am.





"Astron Energy immediately activated its emergency response procedures and notified the relevant authorities. The resultant fire has been contained and the plant is now stable.





Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)





"Our priority is to ensure the safety of all those on site and further information will be provided as soon as we have confirmed the details."