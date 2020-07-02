PICS: Fire contained after explosion rocks Milnerton refinery
Cape Town – A fire has been contained after an explosion at a Milnerton refinery earlier today.
Astron Energy South Africa confirmed in a statement on Thursday that the incident occurred at its Milnerton refinery at approximately 4am.
"Astron Energy immediately activated its emergency response procedures and notified the relevant authorities. The resultant fire has been contained and the plant is now stable.
"Our priority is to ensure the safety of all those on site and further information will be provided as soon as we have confirmed the details."
There have been unconfirmed reports of fatalities and the police and Astrong Energy have yet to respond to a request for comment.
The Milnerton Neighbourhood Watch expects there to be fuel shortages due to the explosion.
"By now all have heard of the explosion that took place at the Caltex Refinery in Milnerton/Killarney. As a precautionary measure, we urge all to fill up with petrol as shortages are expected," it posted on Facebook.
Any info on the explosion at the refinery in Milnerton? Photos received on social media. pic.twitter.com/R1u1Dw7Lln— Merentia v d Vent (@Merentia) July 2, 2020