PICS: Firefighters battle blaze at storage facility in Cape Town

Cape Town: City of Cape Town firefighters hit the ground running, battling a blaze at a storage facility on Monday morning.
The firefighters were despatched to Parow East after they were alerted to a fire in the Parow East vicinity after 5am.
Shortly before 8am, the spokesperson for the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse, said firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire.
“Firefighters are currently fighting a blaze in Parow East where a storage facility caught fire.
“The City's Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the fire at about 5.25am today, Monday, May 23, and, at the moment, there are 40 firefighters, 10 firefighting appliances as well as an aerial appliance on the scene of the fire on the corner of Fritz Spilhaus Avenue and Jean Simon Street,” Carelse said.
He said the roof of the storage facility had caved in and firefighting crews were doing their utmost to protect adjacent structures.
Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries.
“No injuries have been reported and while active firefighting is still ongoing, the fire has been brought under control,” Carelse said.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
IOL