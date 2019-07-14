Cape Town - The Bellville vehicle crime investigation unit recovered five stolen vehicles in Cape Town and arrested a 49-year-old man, Western Cape police said on Sunday. Police, together with vehicle tracking companies, their partners in the fight against hijackings and vehicle theft, conducted an intelligence-driven operation on Friday, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

Police went to an address in Kleinvlei in Eesterivier. Upon their arrival police found various vehicles. A preliminary investigation led to the confiscation of five vehicles - an Alfa Romeo reported stolen in Landsdowne; a VW Polo GTI; a Hyundai Tucson hijacked in Belhar this month; a black VW Touran possibly illegally brought into the country; and a Toyota Quantum minibus established to have been stolen in Gansbaai.

Other items, including laptops, cellphones, and vehicle keys were also confiscated. A 49-year-old man was arrested and would appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of possession of stolen property, Rwexana said.

African News Agency (ANA)