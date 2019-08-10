Two foreign nationals have been arrested after they were found in possession of abalone worth about R1.2 million at a house in Table View in Cape Town. Photo: SAPS

Cape Town - Two foreign nationals have been arrested after they were found in possession of abalone worth about R1.2 million at a house in Table View in Cape Town, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said on Saturday. Partnership policing in the Table View area contributed to stopping two abalone smuggling suspects in their tracks on Thursday morning, Captain FC van Wyk said on Saturday.

Police acted on information they received about abalone that was kept in a house in Raats Drive in Table View. Maitland SAPS flying squad reacted on the information, searched the house, and seized 4600 units of dry abalone and six bags of frozen abalone. They also seized a large chest freezer, a large pot, gas bottles, and equipment to dry abalone.

The abalone, with an estimated street value of R1.2 million, was confiscated. Two foreigners, aged 31 and 35, were arrested and detained at Table View SAPS. Once charged, the suspects were due to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on charges relating to the Living Marine Resources Act, including the illegal possession of abalone, Van Wyk said.

