PICS: High-speed chase ends badly for alleged drug dealer bust with R3.2 million in drugs

Cape Town - A suspected drug dealer is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Tuesday after he was found to be in possession of drugs worth more than R3.2 million. The 36-year-old man was arrested on Thursday.

According to the provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), Zinzi Hani, the suspect was arrested by the Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB). The high-speed chase ended in Tokai. Photo: Hawks She said the team in Cape Town working with members of Crime Intelligence Counter Narcotics tried to pull the suspect over in his vehicle after they received information about a vehicle that was transporting mandrax tablets. However, this suspect was not about to make it easy for the officers and sped off.

“The suspect took off, resulting in a chase that ended in the Tokai area near Cape Town with a two-vehicle crash shortly after 3.45pm,” Hani said. A suspected drug dealer is expected to appear in court after he was found in possession of mandrax tablets worth R3.2 million. Photo: Hawks Fortunately, no one was injured during the crash. The vehicles he collided with belonged to the state.

Hani said the vehicle was immediately searched and approximately 82 000 mandrax tablets were found in the boot of the vehicle. The estimated street value of the drugs is more than R3.2 million. The suspect was immediately arrested.

