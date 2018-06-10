Cape Town - Approximately 2.8 million children in Africa don’t make it to their 5th birthday due to diarrhoea and pneumonia.

This is according to Executive Director of non-profit organisation Save Our Schools (SOS) Shelley Humphreys, who emphasised the importance of water and hand soap. "Hand washing can save over 600 000 children every year"

With this alarming statistics in mind, Sunlight2in1 donated 35 yellow JoJo water storage tanks to SOS at Zonnebloem College Estate on Monday to celebrate World Environment Day.

Four JoJo water storage tanks will go to the Zonnebloem College Estate, which comprises of Zonnebloem Girls’ and Zonnebloem Boys’ primary schools, Zonnebloem NEST and the Children’s Arts Centre.

The rest of the JoJo water storage tanks will be distributed to other schools in the area. SOS also has plans to assist Leap School in Philippi and Christel House in Wetton.

The handover was in full view of the children, who were asked about water saving tips and enjoyed a performance by the schools' marimba bands and a dance by Wally, the water saving mascot.

Picture: Yasmine Jacobs/IOL

"I think it will play a huge part in the water management in the school. The donations will benefit 700 children," said Zonnebloem Boys' Primary principal, Deon May. May, who has been the principal of the school for 30 years said the school will save approximately 200 000 litres a month.

"Using less water does not mean being less unhygienic."

Humphreys stressed the importance of the water storage tanks. "The main goal of SOS is to keep schools open and sanitary. By the end of this year, we want to do 20 schools."

Working through partnerships with businesses and other organisations, SOS provides schools in need with alternate water sources as the water crisis continues to effect millions.

IOL