Well-wishers lined the streets to greet reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi who rode in a specially designed through the Cape Town city centre on Friday morning as part of her triumphant homecoming tour. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A radiant Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi thrilled crowds on the streets of the Mother City on Friday morning. Tunzi rode the Cape Town Carnival’s colourful “Sunrise” float and was accompanied by Carnival dancers wearing costumes fashioned in the South African flag's colours.

Crowned Miss Universe on 8 December in Atlanta, Georgia in the USA, the Eastern Cape-born and -bred beauty briefly called Cape Town home. She was a guest of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the State of the Nation Address on Thursday night.

Tunzi, who has three sisters, studied public relations management at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. She graduated in 2018 went on to work for an advertising agency in Cape Town until she won the Miss South Africa crown in Johannesburg a year later.

“With Carnival taking place in little more than a month’s time, the City of Cape Town’s invitation for us to entertain alongside this stunning beauty couldn’t have been better timed,” said Franco Pascoe, the workshop coordinator for Cape Town Carnival.