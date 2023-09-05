The statements follow concerns that arose after pictures started to circulate on social media suggesting that the minibus taxis were engaging in a blockade at the Station Deck public transport interchange.

The City of Cape Town claims that there was no minibus taxi strike , following widely shared pictures on social media platforms suggesting that the minibus taxis were engaging in a blockade of the Station Deck public transport interchange.

Picture: City of Cape Town

The city’s mayco member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, said that enforcement services immediately investigated and determined that the Provincial Taxi Regulator was in the process of taking action against illegal operators allegedly loading passengers at the entrance to the deck.

Smith further added that the South African Police Service (SAPS), the City’s Law Enforcement, Metro Police, and Traffic Services are on scene and the congestion is being cleared at the moment.

Picture: Supplied

Smith also confirmed that no staff are under threat as a result of the reported incident.