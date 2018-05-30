One person has died and a woman sustained serious burn injuries when a train caught alight in Cape Town on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied.

Cape Town - One person has died and a woman sustained serious burn injuries when a train caught alight in Cape Town on Wednesday.

Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services said they responded just after 9am to reports of two carriages on fire on the train between Ottery and Southfield stations.

Spokesperson Theo Layne said: "One adult female sustained serious burns, three adult females minor injuries. All patients were taken to hospital. On further investigation, Fire and Rescue located one adult, gender unknown, with fatal burns."

He said arson was suspected and that the investigation had been handed over to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Picture: Supplied.

READ MORE: WATCH: Metrorail train set alight at Century City

READ MORE: Metrorail train goes up in flames – twice

African News Agency/ANA