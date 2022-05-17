PICS: Pop-up shop brings dignity to Langa residents

Cape Town - A local project in Cape Town is set on igniting hope and restoring dignity to those less fortunate. At the weekend, the annual Dignity Shop was hosted in Langa at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Jungle Walk.

This is the fourth time this event was hosted. “This is our first one since February 2020, we were interrupted by Covid-19. The annual Dignity Shop was hosted in Langa at the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Picture: supplied “Our first one since February, 2020. The initial idea behind the concept is to create a system of exchange from those who have more than enough to those who have too little.

“Therefore we decided on this pop up shop and designed that system of exchange with dignity and really give to those people who don’t have the privilege of a shopping experience,” said project founder, Bongiwe Mbunge. The annual Dignity Shop was hosted in Langa at the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Picture: supplied Residents in the area were all welcomed. Upon entering, people were asked to register and they were then given ‘vouchers’ of R1 500. They could then shop till they dropped for much needed items.

“We also afford people the privilege of giving them an invoice to quantify the impact. This dignity shop is designed to be quite mobile. Therefore we are not permanently stationed in Langa. Our mission is to move around. The annual Dignity Shop was hosted in Langa at the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Picture: supplied “The vision really is encapsulated behind active citizenship that really says we have what it takes to be solution oriented and develop ourselves from where we are and come up with solutions based on ordinary challenges within the community. “Ultimately, we want to ignite hope. We get all our stock from ordinary citizens, we put out a call to action.

The annual Dignity Shop was hosted in Langa at the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Picture: supplied “We welcome donations that can be opened at the Seventh Day Adventist Church which is open seven days a week,” Mbunge said. Church congregants volunteered on the day and the event was a huge success. One of the shoppers, Nomvuyiseko Mgqobhoka said she was excited about the pop-up shop.

