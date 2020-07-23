PICS: Raped, stabbed and left for dead. Philippi woman shares her story to inspire GBV survivors to take action

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES Cape Town - A Western Cape woman has shared harrowing details about the day she was raped, stabbed and left for dead by her attacker in November last year. Grace Mafadu said that after the horrific incident she had to endure seeing the man in public a few times while she dealt with nightmares and lived in fear that he would return to “finish her off”. The 25-year-old from Philippi alleges that her attacker is the same man accused of raping and murdering 17-year-old pupil Amahle Quku, also from Philippi. Mafadu said the 25-year-old man saw her walking past a tavern and greeted her.

"His face was familiar as he drinks at a tavern near my house. I kept walking and noticed that he was following me.

“He then tripped me, and when I fell, he raped me. While doing so, he stabbed me several times and tried to slit my throat. When he had finished raping me, he continued to stab me.

Grace Mafadu shows the marks on her back. She has consented to IOL using her photographs. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

“I thought if I just lay there and pretended to be dead that he would stop but he continued stabbing me. I managed to get up and run but he followed me and continued stabbing me, on my back and arms," Mafadu recalled.

She tried to fight the man off, but he kept on stabbing her.

Mafadu said she saw someone walking nearby and screamed out for help.

Grace Mafadu shows the marks on her back. She has consented to IOL using her photographs. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

"The man, who had been stabbing me, ran off," she said.

Mafadu said she was taken to the Mitchell's Plain Hospital for treatment.

She said police had come to take her statement but claimed that they never came back to her for a follow up interview.

Mafadu said she knew the attacker's name and lived in fear that the suspect would come back. She said her life has not been the same since that night.

Mafadu said the man had fled the area because her boyfriend was looking for him.

She said she has chosen to speak out because she wants other gender-based violence survivors to do the same.

Grace Mafadu shows the marks on her back. She has consented to IOL using her photographs. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

When she heard that police had arrested a man for Amahle's murder in June, she knew it was the same person who had raped and stabbed her, she said.

Amahle's bruised, naked body was found by residents in Albert Luthuli Street in Browns Farm. According to her distraught mother, Mandulele Quku, the family found out about her death after her "bruised" pictures trended on Facebook.

Although they remind her of the night her life changed, Mafadu said she chose to show her scars because she wants gender-based violence survivors to speak up and take action against their attackers.

The man arrested for her murder has dropped his bail application. He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court earlier this month after confessing to Amahle's murder.

IOL