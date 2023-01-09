PICS: Reeling in a big catch sees fisherman rescued on the rocks by a chopper

Cape Town - A fisherman had to be rescued after his big catch saw him falling from the rocks while fishing at the Steenbras River Mouth between Gordon’s Bay and Kogel Bay on the eastern coastline of False Bay. According to the Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR), the teams involved managed to safely rescue the 41-year-old man after falling from the rocks on Saturday, January 7.

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said reports indicated the fisherman lost his balance when the line broke while he was trying to reel in a large fish. “He fell backwards and tumbled approximately three metres into a broken gulley, injuring himself. A fisherman was rescued after he lost his balance reeling in a large fish. Photo: WSAR/Shukri Petersen and Justin Witbooi “He was unable to move from where he had fallen,” Nel said.

WSAR teams were immediately dispatched as well as members of the Western Cape Health EMS and Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter. During the rescue, a small WSAR team was hoisted down to the patient. A fisherman was rescued after he lost his balance reeling in a large fish. Photo: WSAR/Shukri Petersen and Justin Witbooi His injuries were assessed, and he was packaged into a stretcher and hoisted up to the helicopter.

Nel said the fisherman was flown to a nearby landing zone before being transported to the hospital by an ambulance. A fisherman was rescued after he lost his balance reeling in a large fish. Photo: WSAR/Shukri Petersen and Justin Witbooi “We wish our him a speedy recovery, and we ask that all wilderness enthusiasts help us by sharing the emergency contact number 021 937 0300 - and share our posts and the #IAmWildernessSafe campaign,” he added. WSAR is a network of government agencies and civilian volunteer organisations who partner in search and rescue.

