Cape Town - Hundreds of Capetonians and tourists filled the streets of Bo-Kaap, Cape Town on Friday night for a mass Iftar hosted by the Bo-Kaap Youth.

An iftar is a meal whereby Muslims break their fast in the month of Ramadaan.

Mass iftars were held in Bo-Kaap before, but what makes this one different, is that it was held this week in solidarity with Palestine on International Quds Day.

International Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday in Ramadaan in support of Palestinians.

"Bo-Kaap residents are faced with similar struggles, particularly the issue of being driven out of the area due to gentrification," Bo-Kaap Youth said.

Resident and Bo-Kaap Youth activist Aneeqah Solomon explained the aim of Iftar (also known as boeka) to Independent Online.

"The aim of the Boeka is to highlight the issues caused by gentrification such as lack of employment, rising rates, the water levies as well as the lack of sports facilities in the area," Solomon said, adding that the iftar was initially decided on a whim by the youth.

Due to protests which took place earlier on Friday, main roads were blocked off.



Bo-Kaap residents have expressed their dismay over the gentrification and congestion caused by tour buses.

There is also growing concern over "an inaccurate explanation of the cultural heritage given when strolling through the area".

The number of tall buildings and apartments that are planned to be erected is also a huge issue for the residents.

"It's important for us to save Bo-Kaap while we still can and we need to salvage what is left of our land and our cultural heritage," said Solomon.

