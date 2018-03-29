Johannesburg - A tri-lateral cross border operation by the South African Police Service (SAPS) has resulted in the arrest of 28 wanted suspects, over R100 000 worth of traffic fines issued, and counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R80 000 confiscated across three bordering provinces.

The operation, a crime-intelligence driven and multi-disciplinary crime prevention operation, simultaneously clamped down on criminal activities in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

The operation began on Monday until Thursday, leading to crime prevention operations in the lead up to the Easter weekend. The departments of home affairs, and provincial and municipalities traffic officers also formed part of the operation.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said that drugs seized included crystal meth, dagga, mandrax tablets, and that one suspect was arrested for allegedly bribing police officer with R10 000.

Tawana said that illicit cigarettes to the value of R200 000 and two stolen vehicles were also seized, while undocumented persons were also arrested.

"During the operation we enforced zero-tolerance approach against crime, by conducting simultaneous road blocks on national roads and secondary roads which connects three provinces," Tawana said.

"Our main focus was to search for transportation of illegal goods which include drugs, stolen vehicles, tracing of wanted suspects, visited second hand goods dealers, and liquor outlets."

Tawana said that all arrested suspects will appear soon in various magistrate's courts across the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape.

Provincial police commissioners of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape commended members from their respective provinces for a successful crime-prevention operation.

African News Agency/ANA