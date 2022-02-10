PICS: SPCA steps in to rescue animals from hoarding house in Fish Hoek

Cape Town - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) stepped in to rescue animals living in a dangerous space in Fish Hoek after obtaining a court order. The SPCA along with its partners managed to obtain a court order to rescue animals which were being held in a house in Fish Hoek. Picture: SPCA According to the organisation, Inspector Jeffrey Mfini approached the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday to obtain a court order to enter a property in Fish Hoek.

It said the animals on the property were trapped in a hoarding situation and kept in filthy, parasitic conditions with no fresh water available. Mfini was accompanied by the SPCA's chief inspector Jaco Pieterse and the City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit, along with an independent and private veterinarian who specialises in exotic birds. "The inspectors contacted the owner to open the gate, whom they ignored and hastily attempted to tend to the animals before the inspectors could enter.

"Inspectors and law enforcement officers had to lift the gate to gain access to the property," the organisation said. The SPCA said the veterinarian was shocked at the living conditions of the macaw and other animals living on the property. "A strong putrid smell was hanging in the area and the animals were infested in fleas.