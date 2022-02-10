PICS: SPCA steps in to rescue animals from hoarding house in Fish Hoek
Cape Town - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) stepped in to rescue animals living in a dangerous space in Fish Hoek after obtaining a court order.
According to the organisation, Inspector Jeffrey Mfini approached the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday to obtain a court order to enter a property in Fish Hoek.
It said the animals on the property were trapped in a hoarding situation and kept in filthy, parasitic conditions with no fresh water available.
Mfini was accompanied by the SPCA’s chief inspector Jaco Pieterse and the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Animal Control Unit, along with an independent and private veterinarian who specialises in exotic birds.
“The inspectors contacted the owner to open the gate, whom they ignored and hastily attempted to tend to the animals before the inspectors could enter.
“Inspectors and law enforcement officers had to lift the gate to gain access to the property,” the organisation said.
The SPCA said the veterinarian was shocked at the living conditions of the macaw and other animals living on the property.
“A strong putrid smell was hanging in the area and the animals were infested in fleas.
“The food was rotten and dumped on the floor for the animals to eat, with no access to fresh water.
“A joint decision was made in the best interest of the animals to have them confiscated in terms of section 8 of the Animals Protection Act, together with regulation 468,” it said.
The animals are currently in the care of the SPCA and the Macaw is currently receiving emergency treatment due to the poor conditions it was held in.