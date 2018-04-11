Cape Town - A young woman decided to celebrate her 21st birthday by feeding the poor, despite her father having lost his job 24 hours earlier.

But dad George February, 47, says he is proud of his daughter Chantley for deciding to go ahead with her decision to trade a birthday bash for time spent with the homeless.

“She didn’t have to do this, but because of her pure heart and love for humanity, she will be blessed,” he says.

George says it’s by faith they could feed over 230 mouths on Tuesday night outside Newspaper House in St George’s Mall in the CBD.

“We prepared for this for a few weeks already, not knowing that I would lose my job a day before her birthday. But this is faith, pure faith.”

The shy girl says the idea came to her last year when her parents asked her what she wanted for her 21st birthday. “The idea actually follows my matric ball year, when I gave my matric ball cake to an orphanage and it really made me feel good,” she says.

Picture: David Ritchie/ANA

“I could have had a birthday bash with family and friends, but I was inspired by a Bible scripture, Luke chapter 14:13.”

The scripture reads: “Then Jesus said to the man who had invited Him: ‘When you host a dinner or a banquet, do not invite your friends or brothers or relatives or rich neighbours. Otherwise, they may invite you in return, and you will be repaid. But when you host a banquet, invite the poor, the crippled, the lame and the blind, and you will be blessed. Since they cannot repay you, you will be repaid at the resurrection of the righteous.

Chantley says: “I hope others will also do this for the homeless or poor when they turn 21 to make a difference and give to the less fortunate.”

Chantley and dad George. Picture: David Ritchie/ANA

Both Chantley’s parents are currently unemployed.

The first-year Public Management student at Northlink College, who depended on her parents to pay for her tuition, says she will put her faith in God to carry them through.

The family, together with Ladles of Love, fed mense from a 100 litre pot of chicken akhni, along with juice, and doughnuts.

Daily Voice