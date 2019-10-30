A hydroponic drug facility worth R1million was found by police at Three Fountains Estate outside Cape Town. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Cape Town - Law enforcement units comprising of the Hawks’ Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), crime intelligence and the metro police uncovered an illicit drug facility worth R1million at Three Fountains Estate outside Cape Town, police said on Wednesday.

"A multidisciplinary team swiftly responded to information and conducted an intelligence driven operation to dismantle the drug facility. Consequently, a 47-year-old old suspect was arrested following a search and seizure that uncovered a hydroponic dagga lab and massive production of the magic mushroom drug, all with a combined value of one million rand," said Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase.