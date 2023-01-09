Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, January 9, 2023

PICS: Suspects arrested for stoning trapped seal at Cape Town beach were to be paid R3 000 by a ‘traditional healer’

The SPCA has filed criminal charges against four suspects for brutally stoning a Cape fur seal. Photo: SPCA

Published 50m ago

Cape Town - [WARNING: Graphic images] A Cape fur seal had to be euthanised after it was brutally stoned by four men at Monwabisi Beach, Khayelitsha on Sunday.

According to the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) it was alerted to the fact that of group of men were seen trying to kill the adult seal by throwing brig rocks at it whilst it was trapped and unable to escape at about 6pm.

It said swift action by members of the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement on scene ensured the suspects were stopped in their tracks.

The suspects were apprehended and held until SPCA Inspector Werner Taljaard and trainee inspector Eugene Links arrived to rescue the seal.

The SPCA has filed criminal charges against four suspects for brutally stoning a Cape fur seal. Photo: SPCA

The seal was rushed to a private 24-hour veterinary practice where it was humanely euthanised due to the severe injuries it sustained during the attack.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said the attending veterinarian reported the adult seal had sustained severed facial and skull fractures, bled profusely from the mouth, one of its eyes were crushed and most if its teeth had been completely broken off.

SPCA Wildlife Officer, Jon Friedman who has been working with animals for nearly 40 years said he had never seen such cruelty.

“Seeing the broken condition this animal was in when it was carried off the beach made my blood run cold.

“Not in 37 years of working in wildlife welfare have I seen such a case of abject cruelty visited on a defenceless animal that was in all likelihood just minding its own business,” Friedman said.

The SPCA has filed criminal charges against four suspects for brutally stoning a Cape fur seal. Photo: SPCA

Upon questioning one of the four suspects as to what the motive was in trying to kill the seal, he suspect told officials he and a group of friends were approached by a traditional healer who pointed out the seal to them and offered them R3 000 to kill the seal.

The SPCA has filed criminal charges against four suspects for brutally stoning a Cape fur seal. Photo: SPCA

Animal Cruelty charges have been laid against the suspects in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 at the Harare police station, as well as charges of hunting a protected species without a permit, which is an offence under the Threatened or Protected Marine Species (ToPS) Regulations of 2017, read together with the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA) 10 of 2004.

The SPCA has filed criminal charges against four suspects for brutally stoning a Cape fur seal. Photo: SPCA

SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse said it will not rest until justice has been served.

“We will ensure that justice is served in the name of this seal. Torturing any animal is unacceptable and the suspects must face the full might of the law,” said Pieterse.

The organisation further thanked Law Enforcement officers for their quick action and for assisting the SPCA officials in getting the injured seal off the beach.

