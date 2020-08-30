PICS: Table Mountain covered in snow as temperature drops to 2 degrees Celsius

Table Mountain was awash in snow on Sunday Morning as Capetonians felt the biting cold which reached as little as 2 degrees Celsius.

According to the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, the snowfall was recorded at about 2-3cm deep.

Posting images to its official Facebook page, the company said: “Have a look at these morning photos from the snowfall on #TableMountain!”

The freezing weather comes as the South African Weather Services issued a warning advisory of very cold conditions expected into Sunday, over the extreme southern parts of the Northern Cape, extreme southern parts of Free State and extreme south-western high ground of KwaZulu-Natal as well as in places over the central and northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

“We are very excited with the snow that started falling on Saturday, the first time in many years that this has happened,” said Wahida Parker, Managing Director of Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company.